A hundred years ago...

THE council chamber at Henley was crowded on Wednesday afternoon when Messrs Simmons and Sons, of Henley, Reading and Basingstoke, offered for sale the outlying portions of Sir Miles Stapleton’s Greys Court estate. The competition was very keen and with the exception of a few charming building sites and New Farm, a splendid holding of 300 acres which was bought in at £6,000, every lot was sold. We understand that the building sites and New Farm may be sold privately.

A rousing reception was given to Walter Hoover, the American winner of the Diamond Sculls at Henley Regatta, when he returned to New York on Tuesday. A civic holiday has been declared in his hometown of Duluth, Minnesota today and Mr Hoover will be presented with a house fully furnished, in recognition of the gallant fight to make the trip to England possible.

Miss Hutchinson, the author of a first novel, Sea Wrack, that is being praised by critics, at one time resided in Henley. Her brother is Arthur Stuart-Menteth Hutchinson, the author of that exceptionally successful novel, If Winter Comes.