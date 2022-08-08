A hundred years ago...

WE make bold to assume that no town of its size has more sectional memorials to its brave citizens who fell in the war of 1914-18 than the ancient borough of Henley. At St Mary’s Church there is a rood screen admired by all who see it; at Holy Trinity there is a handsome oak war shrine and a chancel screen; at the congregational and Wesleyan churches they have memorial tablets; the Ancient Order of the Druids have a unique memorial in the grounds of the Henley and District War Memorial Hospital and the Salisbury Club and Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes have ornate shields.

Members of the Wargrave and District Gardeners’ Association, together with several of the Henley Association, visited the gardens at Greenlands on Wednesday last week by kind permission of Viscount Hambleden. The party arrived in Henley during the afternoon and some paid a visit to Friar Park afterwards.

At the recent school examinations held by the Associated Board of the Royal Academy of Music and Royal College of Music, Violet M Heath, a pupil of Miss M E Saunders, of Nettlebed, passed the elementary division.