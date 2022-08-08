Fifty years ago...

A RECORD entry for the Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta necessitated a total of 190 races with as many as 10 heats for some of the more popular events. The efficient organisation behind the regatta almost faultlessly engineered the mammoth agenda. The regatta was not without thrills and spills with, as always, several entrants ending up swimming to the finish line after falling from their craft.

Nick Gorvin, of Henley Rowing Club, and Mike Webb, of Weybridge Rowing Club, who recently won the junior double sculls event at the National Rowing Championships at Nottingham, represented Great Britain in the World Youth Championships in Milan last week. On the first day they finished fourth out of six and on the second day qualified for the semi-finals but did not progress.

As a result of winning Nettlebed Farming Club’s recent competition for the best five acres of spring barley crop, F E Doble and Son, of Shiplake Farm, were entered for the same class in the Oxfordshire Federation of Farming Club’s annual competition and came first.