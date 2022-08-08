Twenty five years ago...

TEACHERS could lose their jobs under a new package of deals set out this week to comply with government spending limits. Oxfordshire’s education service is to lose almost £3 million from its funding and more than £1.7 million will be shaved from school budgets. The measures were agreed by county councillors this week following the Government’s ruling that the council must trim its spending by £6 million.

Former Beatle George Harrison was at St Mary’s Church in Henley on Saturday afternoon to see his niece get married. Amid glorious sunshine, Janet Harrison arrived at the church with her father, Harry, to wed local man Lawrence Tinnion. The bride wore a cream silk dress with burgundy and cream roses in her hair. Her husband wore a matching burgundy cravat and black suit.

A Henley loyalty card is one of several potential measures set to boost business in the town. Like schemes already operated by supermarkets and petrol stations, the card would allow people to collect credits every time they shop. For the Henley Partnership scheme to work, at least 50 shops would have to sign up and agree to sponsor the cost of the card.