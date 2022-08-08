Ten years ago...

HENLEY rower Will Satch says it’s a dream come true to have won a bronze medal at the Olympic Games. Six months ago, the

23-year-old wasn’t even expected to be in the GB squad for London 2012. Now he is being hailed as the future of British rowing after grabbing third place in the men’s pair with George Nash at Dorney Lake. The 6ft 5in former Shiplake College pupil, who lives in Duke Street, said: “I can’t believe it.”

The manager of Henley’s only cinema has appealed to punters to clean up their act when the venue re-opens after refurbishment next weekend. Melissa Woodley, general manager of the Regal Picturehouse, spoke out after reading a letter in last week’s Henley Standard from a cinema-goer who was “truly appalled” at having to wade through a sea of coffee cups and popcorn cartons discarded on the floor.

A stream of water flowed down two Henley roads for more than a day due to a burst pipe. Residents of Belle Vue Road and St Andrew’s Road made makeshift dams to stop the water from entering their homes and garages. It took Thames Water 35 hours to repair the leak.