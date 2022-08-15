Turning back the pages... 10 years ago

STAFF at Hobbs of Henley have told how they had fun with some of Britain’s gold medallists at the London Olympics. They were working at Eton Dorney Lake, where the rowing and canoeing regattas took place, ferrying competitors to and from their hotel in Windsor. Lewes Collins, James Maudlin, Darren Martin and Ed Norris operated launches Consuta, Lilly-Anna and Evie.

A summer garden party was held at a Shiplake care home on Saturday. Residents were joined by their friends and families for champagne, lunch and live music provided by Caversham band Kings of Jazz. Manager Bridget Kidd said: “We were very pleased with the turnout and the support. The food was lovely and we were lucky with the weather.”

Two cousins who rescued an injured driver from his wrecked car moments before it exploded have been honoured for their bravery. Zac Wilson and Dimitri Martari have received a police commendation after saving Nodari Babeav’s life. The pair were driving back from a night out on New Year’s Day when they noticed a black Mercedes in a ditch in Bath Road, Knowl Hill.