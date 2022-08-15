Turning back the pages... 25 years ago

AN irate tourist has branded Henley a disgrace after picking up a parking ticket on his first visit. Michael Moffatt, from Denham in Buckinghamshire, said he and his wife would never return and accused traffic wardens of turning visitors away. Mr Moffatt, who stopped for 10 minutes at River Terrace to admire the view, was furious when he returned to find that his car and a row of seven others had been given tickets.

Summer holidays are never boring when Henley Outdoor Play Scheme is being held. This year it was once again hailed a great success as more than 200 children aged between seven and 12 joined the fun at Trinity School. Despite a few rainy days, they played football and hockey on the school playing fields and inside there were dozens of activities.

Henley pubs and restaurants are counting the cost after a four-hour power cut on one of the hottest days of the year. Customers had to be turned away during peak hours after the electricity went off just before 6pm on Monday. Pizza Express in Market Place estimates it lost around £1,500. Chef Peking plans to make an insurance claim.