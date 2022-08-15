Turning back the pages... 50 years ago

A FIRE on a holiday cabin cruiser about a quarter of a mile down-stream from Shiplake locl on Tuesday almost resulted in a more serious incident. The four occupants of the boat, members of the same family, were taken to Battle Hospital, Reading, and released after a treatment for slight burns and shock. Fire crews from Wargrave and Sonning and two units from Henley attended the incident.

The flag day held in Henley by the Royal National Institute for the Blind raised a record sum of £302. The organisers thank all who helped to make this possible, particularly the children of St Mary’s School, who in addition to a collection, sold toffee and meringues made by themselves and cakes and chutney made by their mothers and raised other money by ironing, mowing lawns and cleaning out a pigeon loft.

Delay in the completion of the work in the centre of Market Place, Henley, was ascribed to difficulty in obtaining supplies of special bricks and to a shortage of bricklayers, when the matter was brought before the borough council on Tuesday.