Turning back the pages... 100 years ago

THE pessimists who give expression to the phrase: “It always rains in Henley” must have had their faith rudely shaken when opening their daily papers on Tuesday to find that while for the greater part of England’s bank holiday was spent in a deluge of rain, it was fine in Henley. It must have been a cause for deep thankfulness to the committee who organised the excellent gymkhana.

Thanks to the kindness of Mr Robert Fleming, the annual show in connection with the horticultural society was held in the beautiful grounds of Joyce Grove. Last year, the show had to be abandoned on consequence of the drought, from which the inhabitants of Nettlebed and district were great sufferers, there being little water for their use.

It must be a cause for much gratification to all concerned, particularly the committee of the Henley and District War Memorial Hospital, that the Lavender Day on behalf of the equipment fund of the hospital was such a pronounced success. As organiser, Miss Beck worked exceedingly hard, while more thanks are due to Mrs Beck for permitting her house to be turned into a lavender emporium.