Monday, 22 August 2022

22 August 2022

Turning back the pages... 100 years ago

NOTHING could have been more unfortunate for the revival of the Henley Town and Visitors’ Regatta, after a lapse of nine years due to the war, than the weather and river conditions on Saturday. In consequence of the recent heavy rain, the river was in flood and a boisterous downstream with a strong current running provided a severe test of endurance for the competitors.

It has been rumoured that the Henley Territorials, or “Terriers”, are having a very rough time in camp at Bulford and are short of food. As a matter of fact, the men are having a very easy time indeed and have more good food than they can eat. The rumour came from a man who has never left home nor served in the army.

Residents of Henley should be very proud that they have in their midst one who possesses a unique record as a champion sculler. We refer to Mr Jack Arlett, of the firm J Arlett & Sons, boat proprietors, who succeeded at the Staines and Egham Waterman’s Regatta in winning for the eighth time the open challenge sculls.

22 August 2022

