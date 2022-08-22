Turning back the pages... 50 years ago

THE finance committee of the borough council has earmarked £3,000 to be spent on building a catwalk under the west end of Henley Bridge. This would run from Red Lion Lawn, now owned by the council, to the Angel Hotel. But Mr Jimmy Lamb, landlord of the hotel, is against the idea. “It would be the end of the pub,” he said. “There won’t be any privacy here.”

Mr Percy Churchill-Coleman, who is due to retire as chief reporter of the Henley Standard in October, was presented at the Henley Rural District Council meeting on Wednesday with a collapsible coffee table in recognition of his services in reporting the council’s activities. Chairman Mr B A Martyn-Johns said: “I understand that for the last 42 years he has attended every council meeting with the exception of three.”

Continuing his successful season, Mr Fred Rixon, of Greys Road, Henley, exhibited his roses at Reading Horticultural Show on Friday and Saturday and won three first prizes and one second prize.