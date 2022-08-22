Monday, 22 August 2022

Turning back the pages... 25 years ago

A COUPLE from Henley are rebuilding their lives after winning a seven-year legal battle against their bank. Julia Verity and Richard Spindler nearly lost everything after receiving negligent business advice on a plan to renovate a house. Last week, they reached an out-of-court settlement with Lloyds Bank. The couple won a negligence claim in 1995 but were landed with court costs of £100,000, which meant they could have lost their home in King’s Road.

The heat was on in Henley this week. Beer cellars ran dry, ice cream sales soared and visitors overwhelmed the tourist centre. During the hottest week of the year so far, residents and visitors took refuge by the river. Hobbs’ boatyard reported a record number of boats being hired and ice cream vendors had to call in extra supplies.

Spice Girl Mel B is not buying Michael Caine’s £2 million South Stoke home, according to estate agents Knight Frank. But Mr Nick Brown was unable to confirm or deny that “Scary Spice” had looked round the 17th century mansion.

