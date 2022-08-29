Monday, 29 August 2022

29 August 2022

100 years ago...

FAVOURED with fine weather, the Henley Hospital Parade, held on Sunday, was a success. Last year, it will be remembered, no parade was held and, but for the persistent efforts of Mr S J Holton, it would not have taken place this year. The procession was marshalled by Mr F J Mott and comprised the Henley fire brigade, town band, Henley Lads’ Brigade with their bugle band and others.

Owing to unforeseen circumstances, the sale of the property known as The Cedars and of the school carried on there by Miss Jenner could not be completed. Miss Jenner will, therefore, carry on as usual herself next half term.

A new burial ground in Watlington parish was consecrated by the Bishop of Oxford on Friday evening. The burial ground adjoins the churchyard at Cuxham.

