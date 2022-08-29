Monday, 29 August 2022

29 August 2022

50 years ago...

A WOMAN of 72 was chased up “Nanny-Goat” Lane, which leads from Fair Mile into Luker Avenue, Henley, by two runaway ponies. A boy aged two was pulled out of their path just in time. The ponies came from the Badgemore Stud riding stables. A spokesman for the stables said the ponies were being ridden by two girls, aged 10 to 12, accompanied by two women. A sheet of newspaper blew across Fair Mile under the nose of one of the ponies and both shied, throwing their riders.

Henley Borough Council is to spend more than £20,000 on improvements to the town hall, it was announced this week. The exact figure is not yet known but the work will include the installation of a hydraulic lift to serve all floors, a unisex toilet for the disabled and catering facilities.

Mr Geoff Wright, of MW Models, the Meccano shop in Reading Road, Henley, and his friends will be taking over the town hall tomorrow for a mammoth exhibition which should delight any father who spends hours playing with his children’s model toys. The whole of the ballroom floor will be taken up by a giant model railway with five trains running at once.

29 August 2022

