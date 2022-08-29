Monday, 29 August 2022

29 August 2022

25 years ago...

FURIOUS Henley traders are demanding closed circuit television cameras after the town centre was hit by a crime wave. In the last week, three Henley outlets have been the victims of smash-and-grab raids and two other shops had their windows shattered. Traders have launched a petition calling for the town council to install a CCTV system immediately. One of the victims, Joan Bland, who owns Asquith’s teddy bear shop, will deliver the petition to Henley MP Michael Heseltine.

Campaigners against the Millennium Bridge Project have sent out their own questionnaire after claiming an official poll is biased. The Shiplake Bridge Concern Group has posted its alternative survey to residents of Lower Shiplake. They believe the poll, commissioned by Wokingham District Council, was unfair because it left Shiplake with only four per cent of the vote.

Thieves crept into the Henley Day Centre and stole pensioners’ money while they played bingo. A box containing £46.50 in cash was stolen from the main office. Some of the money belonged to a pensioner who was going to use it as a deposit for a holiday.

29 August 2022

