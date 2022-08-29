Ten years ago...

THOUSANDS of people lined the streets of Henley to celebrate the return of our Olympic rowers. Britain’s most successful oarsmen and women soaked up the adulation of the crowds and the occasional shower as they went on an open-top bus parade through the town centre on Saturday. Leander crews won two golds, two silvers and two bronzes at the London Olympics, a total of 12 individual medals. The club has now won 111 Olympic medals.

A top rowing coach is among the objectors to a microbrewery and pub opening on the site of the old Henley police station. Mark Banks, who coached the GB men’s quadruple scull for the London Olympics, lives off King’s Road, near the proposed pub. Entrepreneurs David Bruce and Clive Wilson have applied for planning permission to change the use of the building in Market Place.

Pupils in Henley and South Oxfordshire bucked the national trend with their GCSE results. Four schools in the area broke their records despite grades falling nationally. At Gillotts School in Henley, 94 per cent of 185 pupils achieved five or more passes at grades A* to C, beating last year’s performance by 10 per cent.