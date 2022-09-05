Ten years ago...

THE remains of a Catholic priest were moved from Fawley Court to the Fair Mile cemetery in Henley secretly at night. The exhumation of the grave of Father Jozef Jarzebowski took place late on Thursday last week after a court ruling approved the move. The remains were reburied in plot number 19 in a section of the cemetery dedicated to the Marian Fathers, the congregation of Polish Catholic priests who used to own Fawley Court.

Henley’s “barrow man” has swept the town’s streets for the last time. John Winch had been responsible for keeping the town centre free of rubbish for the past year. Now he has left Biffa, the waste contractor employed by South Oxfordshire District Council, to work at a hotel as a gardener and odd-job man.

A headteacher has voiced his disappointment at the decision not to regrade English GCSE results. Exams regulator Ofqual refused to order exam boards to change results despite admitting grade boundaries had changed partway through the year. Rick Holroyd, headteacher of Langtree School in Woodcote, said about a quarter of his GCSE pupils were affected.