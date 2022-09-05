Twenty five years ago...

GRIEF-STRICKEN residents flocked to Henley town hall to express the depth of feeling over the death of Diana, Princess of Wales. Throughout Wednesday, a steady stream of people arrived to pen their thoughts in a condolence book and leave flowers on the front steps. The book was welcomed by residents, many of whom are unable to travel to London to pay their respects at St James’s Palace.

Plans to return one of Henley’s best-known hotels to its former glory have run into objections. Tony Colborne, owner of the Old Armistice in Hart Street, has submitted plans to change the office and shop space into a four-bedroom hotel and restaurant. However, council members opposed the plan, saying they would prefer it to remain as a retail outlet. They felt Hart Street had enough restaurants.

Unused land in central Henley could be transformed into a leisure area open to the public. Walled gardens, rest areas and green spaces would provide a respite from traffic for residents, workers and visitors. Environmental project leaders want to maximise the use of medieval burgage plots tucked away behind Bell Street, Hart Street and New Street.