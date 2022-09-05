Fifty years ago...

CHILTERN Edge School in Sonning Common achieved its best ever results at GCE O-level and CSE this summer. More than 200 passes were obtained and the English results were particularly noteworthy. Thirty O-level English passes were gained and not one person entered by the school in this subject failed. At Gillotts School in Henley, of the 265 papers worked, 198 were passed, representing a pass rate of almost 75 per cent.

Wargrave joint sports committee and horticultural society worked hard to make its annual show a success. The wonderful weather on Saturday contributed a good deal to this. Sideshows, children’s races and the fancy dress drew the youth of the village, while the scout hut became the focal point for the gardeners and handicraft experts.

Prospects for the coming season for Henley Rugby Club have been enhanced by an arrangement with Henley Agricultural Association whereby the club will have the use of the Marlow Road showground for the winter months, enabling a further three rugby pitches to be marked out in time for the early season matches.