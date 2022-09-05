A hundred years ago...

SIR Henry Norris MP, chairman of Arsenal FC and an ex-mayor of Fulham, has become the owner of Summerholme, which is regarded as probably the finest houseboat on the Thames. The boat, lying near Henley, has a promenade on the upper deck measuring 115ft by 16ft and the house contains a dining room, lounge, kitchen and six bedrooms. Sir Henry has also acquired a portion of the river island opposite the boat with bungalow, garden, tennis court and boathouse.

It was most unfortunate that the weather should have been so unfavourable on Wednesday, when the Rotherfield Horticultural Society annual show — abandoned last year on account of drought — was held. The morning was showery but cleared towards noon and the afternoon was fine but at tea time the rain came on again, resulting in hundreds of people refraining from attending.

At the town council meeting Councillor Plomer advocated the adoption of a speed limit for motor vehicles. Perhaps a notice in the following terms, which is erected in a Canadian town, might have the desired effect: “Drive slow and see our town. Drive fast and see our gaol.”