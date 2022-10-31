Monday, 31 October 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

31 October 2022

Step forward please

STEPS into the River Thames from MillMeadows in Henley will soon back on the town council agenda.

The issue been put on hold while the council concentrated on other projects, such as the adventure golf course, which opened in April.

Mayor Michelle Thomas requested that the steps become more of a priority after noticing that they had “fallen off” a progress report to the council’s recreation and amenities committee.

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward confirmed that repair of the riverbank was the “next big project” and the steps would be part of that.

Councillor David Eggleton joked: “That would be a step in the right direction.”

31 October 2022

More News:

Festive tribute

A LARGE display celebrating Ukrainian traditions ... [more]

 

Clothes plea

A SECOND-HAND clothes collection will be held at ... [more]

 

Light party

A PARTY for primary school age children will be ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33