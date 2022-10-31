Step forward please

STEPS into the River Thames from MillMeadows in Henley will soon back on the town council agenda.

The issue been put on hold while the council concentrated on other projects, such as the adventure golf course, which opened in April.

Mayor Michelle Thomas requested that the steps become more of a priority after noticing that they had “fallen off” a progress report to the council’s recreation and amenities committee.

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward confirmed that repair of the riverbank was the “next big project” and the steps would be part of that.

Councillor David Eggleton joked: “That would be a step in the right direction.”