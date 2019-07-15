Unbeaten openers chase total

AN unbeaten opening stand from TURVILLE HEATH made light work of a run chase to secure victory against THEBERTON on Sunday.

Theberton made a competitive 195 from their innings at Turville Park but, at 115-2, they would have been disappointed not to finish closer to 300 on a flat and true wicket with a fast outfield.

Nick Henry turned the tide for Turville who cleverly took pace off the ball to beguile the batsmen and picked up six wickets, conceding just 29 runs.

In reply, Turville’s opening pair put on an unbeaten stand of 196 in double quick time. Will Hammersley was imperious for his 111 while Charlie Beardall was in belligerent mood for his 81 and reached the total within 20 overs.