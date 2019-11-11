Marvel movie wraps

A HOLLYWOOD film has finished being filmed on the Wormsley Estate. The Eternals, a superhero adventure based on the Marvel Comics series, will star Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek as members of a superhuman race sent by aliens to protect the Earth.

Filming began in the summer and the staff used to visit the Fox and Hounds in Christmas Common. The film, which was also shot at Pinewood Studios and in the Canary Islands, should be released late next year.