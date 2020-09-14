Beardell shows class

HALF-CENTURIES from Sam Beardell and Tim Wade was not enough as TURVILLE PARK played out a draw against TOWN & COUNTRY in a friendly on Saturday.

Turville chose to bat first, and compiled a solid 185-7 with Beardall (82 runs) and Wade (50) putting together a 116-run partnership.

But Town’s bowling was challenging, led by Dyer, who claimed five wickets for 27 runs in eight overs.

In reply, Turville’s attack, led by White and Steadman proved a handful, and Town were soon behind the run rate.

All the top order made starts but were pegged back by Peter Briffett (2-43) and Charlie Hunt (3-33).

Town needed 11 runs in the final over but Turville only conceded four in a tense finale.