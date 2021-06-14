Teenage boy killed in crash

A TEENAGE boy from Turville Heath has been killed in a crash in Scotland.

Edward Bush, 16, was struck by a Audi Q3 on the A82 at Kirkton, near Lochend in the Scottish Highlands, on Thursday last week.

He was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness where he died.

Two girls of the same age who were also hit were taken to hospital. One has since been discharged while the other remains in a critical condition.

Edward’s parents, Jonathan and Annabel, both 47, said: “Edward will be missed so much by so many as he was a truly outstanding young man with such an incredible and bright future ahead of him.

“He will never be forgotten and will remain eternally loved and adored by his brothers, parents, family, and friends.”

Edward attended Stowe public school in Buckinghamshire and was the grandson of late Conservative Tory MP Lord Spicer, who died in 2019.

Police Scotland are investigating the crash and have appealed for witnesses.

Sergeant Angus Macleod said: “Our enquiries into this fatal crash are ongoing and it’s important we establish exactly what happened.

“I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have dash-cam footage.”