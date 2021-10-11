Walk scrapped

A SPONSORED walk in aid of Children in Need has been cancelled.

The Countryfile ramble was due to start at Idlecombe Farm in Turville tomorrow (Saturday).

It was being organised by Walkers are Welcome Henley, but not enough people registered to make it viable.

Secretary Alie Hagedoorn said: “It is a combination of people being reluctant with covid, the fuel situation and maybe us being a little late to advertise it. We still want to do it next year.”