School choirs sings at care home party

THE Thamesfield care home in Henley opened its doors to the community with a Christmas party.

Residents welcomed their loved ones and local residents to the event, which featured a champagne reception followed by a buffet lunch and aperformance by the Valley Road Primary School choir.

A raffle raised more than £200 which will be donated to worthwhile causes.

Valerie Johnson, wellbeing co-ordinator at the home, said: “Christmas is a time when people young and old should come together to celebrate the festive season.

“Everyone was in good spirits and enjoying what was on offer and we are delighted at the turnout. Thank you to everyone who attended.”