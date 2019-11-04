Pupils hold animal poll

STUDENTS at Valley Road Primary School in Henley have been learning about the importance of politics for UK Parliament Week.

The year 6 children have formed political parties for an election and hope to impress their fellow pupils ahead of polling day on Thursday.

Campaigning will start when the school comes back from half-term, with each party supporting an endangered animal.

Pupils will vote for the animal they would like to adopt through the World Wildlife Fund and votes will be counted in the week after polling.

UK Parliament Week, which begins tomorrow (Saturday) is an annual initiative designed to encourage young people to engage in politics.

In order to fund the adoption of the winning animal, the pupils organised a tuck shop and sold hot chocolate.