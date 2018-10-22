Debbie is charity’s president

RADIO presenter Debbie McGee has been named president of the Lady Taverners charity, which promotes opportunities for children in sport.

She succeeds soprano singer Lesley Garrett, who held the role for two years.

McGee, 59, who lives in Wargrave, said: “I am immensely proud to be president of the Lady Taverners and to support the fantastic work to enhance the lives of disadvantaged and disabled young people through sport and recreation.

“I am honoured to follow in the footsteps of all the great presidents before me, including Lesley Garrett, who served with such distinction.”

McGee, the widow of magician Paul Daniels, presents a weekly show on BBC Radio Berkshire.

She has appeared on TV for more than 40 years and was one of the first female members of the Magic Circle, which honoured her for her services to magic last year.

She also reached the finals of last year’s Strictly Come Dancing competition with her dance partner Giovanni Pernice.

The Lord’s Taverners was ounded in 1950 at the Tavern pub at Lord’s and is now the UK’s leading youth cricket and disability sports charity dedicated to giving disadvantaged and disabled young people a sporting chance.

The Lady Taverners were formed in 1980 and then prime minister Margaret Thatcher became the first member.

Now they number more than 1,000 with members drawn from sport, showbusiness and the corporate world.