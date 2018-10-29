Ex-antiques shop sold

A FORMER antiques shop in Wargrave has been sold.

The premises in High Street, which used to be occupied by Wargrave Antiques, was sold by Romans before it came to auction.

The property had a guide price of £275,000 but Romans says it was sold for more than that.

Wargrave Antiques closed in 2016 when owner John Connell retired due to ill-health.

His family wanted to convert it into four flats because they said there was no interest in the shop as a business premises, despite them lowering the price.

But Wokingham Borough Council refused to give planning permission due to the loss of retail space and the “excessive” density and footprint of the development in the Wargrave conservation area.

Wargrave Parish Council supported the application.