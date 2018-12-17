Free parking

Couple want to rebuild home in flood-prone road
A COUPLE from Wargrave want to rebuild their home ... [more]
THE School Lane car park in Wargrave will be free to use on Saturdays in the run-up to Christmas.
Wokingham Borough Council is to waive fees tomorrow and next Saturday, December 22, as it has done in previous years.
Councillor Anthony Pollock, executive member for highways and transport, said this was a good incentive for shoppers.
17 December 2018
