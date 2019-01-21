Monday, 21 January 2019

House rebuild plan rejected

A WARGRAVE couple who want to rebuild their home to protect it from flooding have been refused planning
permission.

Victor and Liz Tawse applied for consent to demolish their property in Loddon Drive and build a new five-bedroom house.

They say the existing building is in a bad state of repair with poor insulation, which means it is cold and damp, and is at risk of flooding from the Rivers Loddon and Thames.

But Wokingham Borough Council said the new house would detract from the openness of the riverfront and reduce the green wildlife corridor.

