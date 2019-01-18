Hare Hatch crash driver appears in court

A WOMAN accused of causing the deaths of an off-duty police officer and a pensioner near Wargrave has appeared in court.

Agne Jasulaitiene, 35, of Talavera Close, Crowthorne, who was charged with causing death by careless driving, did not enter a plea when she appeared at Reading Crown Court on Friday (18).

Pc James Dixon and 91-year-old Gladys Goodwin were killed in the incident on the A4 Bath Road on December 5.

The officer, known as “Dixie” was riding a motorcycle when it collided with the car at a junction.

Ian Bridge, defending, said an expert report was currently being prepared to calculate the approximate speed that Pc Dixon was travelling at.

Until this is complete, Jasulaitiene would be unable to enter a plea.

He said: “Either she should have seen it or the motorcyclist was travelling at such speeds that it was not visible at the point she was at the junction.

“She is desperately sorry for what happened. The lady in the car was a friend, she had known her well for a number of years.”

Charlie Gabb, prosecuting, added that Pc Dixon would have had to be travelling at “astronomical” speeds of up to 300mph not to be visible to Jasulaitiene.

Judge Paul Dugdale said: “The issue is going to be whether the defendant should have seen the motorcycle at the junction.”

Pc Dixon was known his work on Sky TV programme Road Wars, which follows roads police officers. He lived in Thatcham with his wife Samantha, who was pregnant at the time.

Mrs Goodwin, who lived in Wargrave, was a passenger in the car.

Jasulaitiene is next due to appear at Reading Crown Court on March 15, where she will enter a plea and it is decided whether the case will go to trial in the summer.