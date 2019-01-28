Monday, 28 January 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pub makeover

A WARGRAVE pub will be closed for almost two weeks for refurbishment.

The George and Dragon in High Street will shut on Monday, February 11 and expects to re-open on Saturday, February 23.

The pub tweeted: “Get ready to be wowed; we are having a glamorous makeover!”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33