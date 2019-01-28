Pub makeover

Developer pledges to help deliver town’s new bypass
A DEVELOPER planning to build 130 new homes in ... [more]
Monday, 28 January 2019
A WARGRAVE pub will be closed for almost two weeks for refurbishment.
The George and Dragon in High Street will shut on Monday, February 11 and expects to re-open on Saturday, February 23.
The pub tweeted: “Get ready to be wowed; we are having a glamorous makeover!”
28 January 2019
