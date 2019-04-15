No speed sign

Singers raise £700 for charities with fun rehearsal
A SINGING group in Sonning Common performed ... [more]
Wednesday, 17 April 2019
A SPEED measuring device may not be introduced to Wargrave after all.
Residents were due to be trained in how to use the machine in streets including Victoria Road.
But Thames Valley Police now say the road is unsuitable for this.
15 April 2019
