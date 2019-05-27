Monday, 27 May 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Caring years

AN open day will be held at Elizabeth Court, the retirement village in Victoria Road, Wargrave, to mark its 50th anniversary.

This will take place on Saturday, June 22, from 11am to 3.30pm.

The site was a workhouse in the 1770s before becoming a school. In the Sixties, Wargrave Parish Council suggested the site was bought by the newly-formed residents’ association to build housing for the elderly and the first residents moved in in 1969.

The site was later expanded to include a medical centre and in 2016 four new flats were built to create a total of 39 studio flats and 10 one-bedroom flats.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33