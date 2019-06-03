Trim please

Climate emergency is my priority, says new leader
Monday, 03 June 2019
OVERGROWN hedging in Mumbery Hill, Wargrave, needs cutting back as it is dangerous for road users, says a parish councillor.
Marion Pope said: “It’s the hedge over the footpath that really needs doing.”
She said the grass by the footpath also needed cutting, adding: “Walking on the footpath now when the grass is wet, you get wet feet.”
03 June 2019
