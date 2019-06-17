Better connections under possible timetable changes

TRAINS between Henley and Reading would have better connections under planned timetable changes.

Campaigners have asked for more time between trains arriving at Twyford from Reading and the next service leaving on the Henley branch line.

This could be approved in December if Network Rail and other bodies agree.

Philip Meadowcroft, of the Wargrave User Group, says that getting a train to Wargrave on the branch from Twyford could be a “nightmare”.

He said: “There are four an hour. You can get to Reading in a matter of minutes — and it’s cheap — but coming back it can be a nightmare.

“Currently one of the off-peak services from Reading, departing at 33 minutes past, arrives at Twyford at 38 minutes past, precisely as the 38 minutes past service leaves Twyford for Wargrave. It’s absurd.

“These trains are usually standing at Reading station for six minutes.

“My plan was for it to leave Reading straight away and save the time at Twyford and I have been told that they are changing the timetable and that they would be taking this into account.

“The plan is to make the connections from the Reading and Paddington directions as good as possible in both directions for the Henley branch.”

Mr Meadowcroft said the changes have been “a long time coming”. He said that when he began the user group in 2014 better connectivity with the branch line was further down the agenda than better connections to London.

Mr Meadowcroft added: “We didn’t think we would get to it as it was all focused on connectivity to London but this is some encouraging news.

“Great Western Railway will update once everything has been confirmed, which is likely to be the end of July.”