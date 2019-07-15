Monday, 15 July 2019

Training day

ENTRIES for this year’s Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta will close on Tuesday.

The annual event will take place on Friday and Saturday, August 9 and 10 and feature more than 400 races.

A free training day will be held at Wargrave Boating Club on Sunday, from 1pm to 4pm to help competitors prepare.

There will be a shuttle ferry service on the day to bring visitors across the river from Shiplake.

All participants will be given a boat and will have a trainer with them.

For more information, visit wsregatta.co.uk

