Monday, 15 July 2019
ENTRIES for this year’s Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta will close on Tuesday.
The annual event will take place on Friday and Saturday, August 9 and 10 and feature more than 400 races.
A free training day will be held at Wargrave Boating Club on Sunday, from 1pm to 4pm to help competitors prepare.
There will be a shuttle ferry service on the day to bring visitors across the river from Shiplake.
All participants will be given a boat and will have a trainer with them.
For more information, visit wsregatta.co.uk
