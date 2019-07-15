Monday, 15 July 2019

Good scents

ANTHONY POWELL will give a talk called “The scented garden” at a meeting of Wargrave Gardeners’ Club in the Hannen Room on Wednesday, July 31 at 7.30pm. All are welcome.

The club meets on the last Wednesday evening of the month. For more information, call membership secretary Caroline Davies on 0118 940 2630.

