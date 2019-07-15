Good scents

Villagers vote for housing plan despite No campaign
A DOCUMENT naming five sites where about 94 new ... [more]
Monday, 15 July 2019
ANTHONY POWELL will give a talk called “The scented garden” at a meeting of Wargrave Gardeners’ Club in the Hannen Room on Wednesday, July 31 at 7.30pm. All are welcome.
The club meets on the last Wednesday evening of the month. For more information, call membership secretary Caroline Davies on 0118 940 2630.
