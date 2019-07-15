Drama role

Villagers vote for housing plan despite No campaign
A DOCUMENT naming five sites where about 94 new ... [more]
Monday, 15 July 2019
WARGRAVE Theatre Workshop is seeking a new leader for its youth drama group.
The group, which has been running for more than 30 years, stages two performances a year.
Candidates will need to have experience of drama, either on stage or teaching, and should be good at working with young people.
For more information, email Chez Annetts at
chezannetts@btinternet
15 July 2019
More News:
Villagers vote for housing plan despite No campaign
A DOCUMENT naming five sites where about 94 new ... [more]
Company boss gives £2,500 draw prize to charity
THE managing director of a business development ... [more]
POLL: Have your say