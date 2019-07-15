Summer camp

Villagers vote for housing plan despite No campaign
A DOCUMENT naming five sites where about 94 new ... [more]
Monday, 15 July 2019
A CHILDREN’S summer art camp will be held in Wargrave this month.
Daily sessions will take place at Quatre Cottage in Blakes Road from July 29 to August 2 from 9am to 3pm.
For more information, call 07703 534716.
15 July 2019
More News:
Villagers vote for housing plan despite No campaign
A DOCUMENT naming five sites where about 94 new ... [more]
Company boss gives £2,500 draw prize to charity
THE managing director of a business development ... [more]
POLL: Have your say