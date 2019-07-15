Villagers vote for housing plan despite No campaign
A DOCUMENT naming five sites where about 94 new ... [more]
Monday, 15 July 2019
THIS year’s Wargrave Community Fun Day will be held at Kings Field on Wednesday, August 14 from noon to 4pm.
Attractions will include stalls, a climbing wall, demonstrations by firefighters, arts and crafts sessions, a bouncy castle and a children’s colouring competition as well as food and drink.
The event is organised and funded by Wokingham Borough Council with the help of volunteers.
Kim Jakubiszyn, one of the organisers, said: “Local stands, stalls and small businesses are wonderful and give such a boost.”
A proportion of the proceeds will go to the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.
Entry to the event is free. More than 350 people attended last year.
15 July 2019
More News:
Villagers vote for housing plan despite No campaign
A DOCUMENT naming five sites where about 94 new ... [more]
Company boss gives £2,500 draw prize to charity
THE managing director of a business development ... [more]
POLL: Have your say