THIS year’s Wargrave Community Fun Day will be held at Kings Field on Wednesday, August 14 from noon to 4pm.

Attractions will include stalls, a climbing wall, demonstrations by firefighters, arts and crafts sessions, a bouncy castle and a children’s colouring competition as well as food and drink.

The event is organised and funded by Wokingham Borough Council with the help of volunteers.

Kim Jakubiszyn, one of the organisers, said: “Local stands, stalls and small businesses are wonderful and give such a boost.”

A proportion of the proceeds will go to the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

Entry to the event is free. More than 350 people attended last year.