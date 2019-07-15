Warning after theft of motors

THEFTS from boats near Val Wyatt Marine in Wargrave have been linked to similar incidents across the Thames Valley.

On Monday evening, four outboard motors were stolen from boats on the Oxfordshire bank near the marina off Willow Lane.

Another three engines had their steering cables cut.

Val Wyatt, who owns the business, said: “I am annoyed, angry and frustrated. A number of years ago there were a couple of motors taken but we have never had anything like this before.

“We believe that they entered by land and police are investigating CCTV footage of the area.”

She said there been reports of similar thefts in Abingdon, Reading and Sonning and added: “It seems to be organised.

“We have spoken to the owners of the boats and we are helping them to link up their crime reference numbers. We are also working to get the boats fixed as soon as possible because we are in the middle of the season.

“There is the cost of replacing the parts but there is also the emotional side of having your property violated.”

New outboard motors can cost thousands of pounds.

Mrs Wyatt said she was contacting other boat owners along the River Thames to warn them, adding: “It would seem to be moving progressively downstream.”

Anyone with information should call Thames Valley Police 101, quoting the crime reference number 43190207753.