Company boss gives £2,500 draw prize to charity

THE managing director of a business development service in Henley won a prize draw to give £2,500 to a local charity of his choice.

Alan Kittle, of Kittle Associates, was chosen at random by the Shanly Group, a housebuilder celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Each month the company is handing out the same sum to one of its customers or a tenant of Sorbon Estates, a subsidiary.

Mr Kittle, whose business is based in West Lane, chose Camp Mohawk in Wargrave, the day centre that supports children and young people with special needs.

He said: “We have been aware of Camp Mohawk and the fantastic work it does for some time.

“We appreciate living and working in such a beautiful environment as Henley, so there is nothing better than giving these children the opportunity to share the benefits of such surroundings while learning and developing their skills and confidence.”

Annabel Hill, head of fund-raising at Camp Mohawk, said the money would support families during the summer school holidays.

She said: “During the summer holidays children with additional needs often lose their sense of routine, so having access to our facilities seven days a week throughout the holidays is a great help for families.

“We’ve been told by many families and charitable organisations who use our services that we are their lifeline, particularly at this time of year, so we’re extremely grateful to Alan Kittle and the Shanly Group for this timely donation.”

Since 1969, the Shanly Group and Shanly Foundation have contributed more than £20 million to charitable organisations.

Tamra Booth, operations director at the Shanly Group, said: “We put a lot of emphasis on working with and strengthening communities, so we were delighted to hear that Alan and his team had chosen such a great local charity.”