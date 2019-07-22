Schools merger to be put back on council’s agenda

PLANS to merge two schools in Wargrave are set to be revived.

The “One School, One Site” project to combine the Robert Piggott junior and infant schools into one shared facility began more than 10 years ago.

In 2017, Wokingham Borough Council agreed to create a business case and financial model for a new school but this was put on hold due to staff shortages at the authority.

Graham Howe, who is a Wargrave and Wokingham Borough councillor, is desperate to now see the project through and deliver a school that “is fit for the 21st century” for the children of the village.

In his role as deputy executive member for children’s services, he hopes to be able to get the project back on track.

Councillor Howe said: “We are very, very lucky in Wargrave because of the schools that we have. What we need is to get their [Wokingham’s] support on this. I am determined that this project should go through. If, in my position, I can’t get this through, I will have failed.”

Cllr Howe has lived in Wargrave since 1993 and was previously a governor of Piggott’s infant and junior schools.

About a year ago school governors idetified four possible sites for the new schools — land east of Wargrave; land south of Harvest Place; land south of Braybrooke Road and land west of the A321.

Cllr Howe says funding for the new facility would come from selling the land of the existing schools for housing.

Cllr Howe believes there has been a lack of investment in Wargrave in recent years. The infant school building is 50 years old and the junior building is even older.

He said: “Wargrave and Wokingham sit at the bottom of the national ladder, because it is regarded as one of the more affluent areas. Wargrave has historically sat at the bottom of Wokingham’s ladder.

“Over the past 10 years, I would say that Wargrave and the parish have not had the amount of attention that other parts of the borough have had the benefit of.

“This project is self-funded and all we need from Wokingham is the educational support and expertise in building new schools.

“The schools are magnificent and the staff do an amazing job. What we need to be doing is giving them infrastructure that is fit for the 21st century.”

Similar plans were drawn up in 2008 but put on hold due to the recession before being resurrected in 2013 with the support of the then Home Secretary and Maidenhead MP Theresa May. Previous consultations have demonstrated strong support for the idea of a shared modern facility and Cllr Howe does not feel a fresh survey would be necessary.

Cllr Howe added: “We have consulted with parents, and staff are also behind it. We are confident that we don’t need to do another consultation.

“We need to get Wokingham on side. There are always going to be some gremlins that we need to overcome. That’s normal.”

He is now working with the borough council to move the project forward and hopes to get the “sign offs” that are needed.

Sally Akers, executive headteacher at Robert Piggott, has been approached for comment.

Wokingham Borough Council would not comment on the proposal.