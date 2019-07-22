Monday, 22 July 2019

Vicar’s break

REVEREND John Cook has started his three-month sabbatical from St Mary’s Church in Wargrave.

The vicar, who will return at the end of September, is taking time off to study, visit other churches and explore Kenya.

In his absence, villagers should call Steve Turville on 01189 016720.

