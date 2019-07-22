Village history

WARGRAVE Local History Society has released a new ... [more]
WARGRAVE Local History Society has released a new booklet on the highlights of the village’s history.
The society launched the booklet at this year’s Festival Fete with the intention of broadening interest in social history among residents.
Much of the material comes from the society's extensive archive of documents and photographs. To get a copy, email info@wargrave
history.org.uk or call 01189 940 3121.
