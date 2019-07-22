Monday, 22 July 2019

River swim

ENTRIES are open for an open water swim in Wargrave.

The event on the River Thames will take place on August 10 at 6am as part of the annual Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta.

Swimmers must be aged 12 or over and can choose to take on a 1km or 2km course. There is also an easier 400m event.

Entry is £30 or £10 for the easier swim, which includes breakfast, parking and prizes. Registration is from 5.30am on the day.

For more information, visit www.wsregatta.co.uk
