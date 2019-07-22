Monday, 22 July 2019

Space reads

CHILDREN in Wargrave are being invited to take part in a summer reading challenge.

They have to read six books before September 1 and the theme is “space” to mark the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

Children must first register with Wargrave library and at the end of the summer, medals and certificates will be presented to winners.

