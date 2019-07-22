Space reads

WARGRAVE Local History Society has released a new ... [more]
Monday, 22 July 2019
CHILDREN in Wargrave are being invited to take part in a summer reading challenge.
They have to read six books before September 1 and the theme is “space” to mark the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.
Children must first register with Wargrave library and at the end of the summer, medals and certificates will be presented to winners.
22 July 2019
More News:
Neighbours still unhappy about performing arts stage
RESIDENTS are still concerned about a new outdoor ... [more]
POLL: Have your say